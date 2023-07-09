22-year-old East Cleveland woman fatally shot

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said an East Cleveland woman was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

According to East Cleveland police, officers responded to the 1800 block of Taylor Road around 4:39 a.m. for the call of a woman shot.

East Cleveland EMS also responded and found the 22-year-old woman fatally shot.

The identity of the woman has not yet been released.

East Cleveland detectives continue to investigate the incident, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 216-681-2162.

Antonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7563.

If the information you provide leads to the arrest and or conviction of those responsible, you could be eligible for up to a $5000.00 reward.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.