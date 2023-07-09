Cleveland Police: 3 injured in Tremont shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three people were hospitalized following a shooting in Cleveland early Sunday morning.

Cleveland Police Det. Sgt Jennifer Ciaccia said the shooting happened at 1:10 a.m. in the 2500 block of W. 6th Street, in the city’s Tremont neighborhood.

Ciaccia confirmed this shooting is unrelated to the mass shooting on another portion of W. 6th Street that injured 9 others.

Ciaccia said EMS transported two victims, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Ciaccia said a third person, another man, was brought to MetroHealth Medical Center by private auto.

Police said this shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

