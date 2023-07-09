2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland residents react to mass shooting that injured 9 people

By Alec Sapolin and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland residents have voiced major concerns following Sunday morning’s mass shooting that injured 9 people early Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of W. 6th Street in Downtown Cleveland at around 2:30 a.m.

An unknown gunman opened fire on a group of people.

One resident recalled the horror after hearing about the shooting.

“It’s terrifying,” one woman said. “You just think you’re out having a good time and the worst thing you think is gonna happen is a hangover. You’re not thinking that you’re going to lose your life.”

The Warehouse District in Cleveland is popular for those who are from Cleveland, as well as those who came from out of town.

“I don’t live in the area,” another woman said, “now I really don’t feel safe.”

Cleveland Police still have not found the individual responsible for the shooting, and anyone with information has been asked to call 216-621-1234.

Anonymous tips can be submitted from Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, with a reward of up to $5,000 available.

RELATED: Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

