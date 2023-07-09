More safety concerns at East Cleveland apartment building after murder

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants are desperate for protection after a murder inside their apartment building at Forest Hills Terrace Apartments.

East Cleveland police found a man shot to death inside his apartment Thursday.

Building security was out and about Friday, one day after the deadly violence.

“There was a murder here yesterday early in the morning,” said Tenant Patricia Parker.

Tenants like Parker were visibly shaken, but also angry.

She said this may have been avoided.

“This should never have happened,” said Parker. “If we had, maybe, just maybe, if we had better security to call upon somewhere if you hear yelling or fighting or something, security could come knock on the door and address this issue.”

Parker said while security is patrolling today, they’re not around 24-7.

In fact, she said they’re not around often.

“If Fairstead really cares about the residents in this property, they will get us full time security 24-7 and not the part-time security that runs around for an hour and is gone the rest of the day,” said Parker.

Another huge issue is the doors to the buildings that still don’t lock.

This was a problem when we did a story on Forest Hills back in May.

Property management sent us a statement saying, “The wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. The team is working to resolve the door repairs as quickly as possible.”

But two months later, still no fix.

So we reached out again.

We left a message over the phone and over email.

Tenants hope this added pressure is the push Fairstead Management needs to make some critical changes.

We received this response from Fairstead Management after our story aired: “We are working to cultivate a safe and affordable community for the residents of Forest Hill Terrace. Our thoughts are with the entire community that has been impacted by this week’s senseless act of violence.”

As for door repairs, Fairstead Management said they’re working to repair the door as quickly as possible and have retained a repair worker to make the fix on an accelerated timeline.

They also said they’ve increased security presence following the shooting.

