2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

More safety concerns at East Cleveland apartment building after murder

Tenants are desperate for protection after a murder inside their apartment building at Forest...
Tenants are desperate for protection after a murder inside their apartment building at Forest Hills Terrace Apartments.(Katie Wilson)
By Katie Wilson
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tenants are desperate for protection after a murder inside their apartment building at Forest Hills Terrace Apartments.

East Cleveland police found a man shot to death inside his apartment Thursday.

Building security was out and about Friday, one day after the deadly violence.

“There was a murder here yesterday early in the morning,” said Tenant Patricia Parker.

Tenants like Parker were visibly shaken, but also angry.

She said this may have been avoided.

“This should never have happened,” said Parker. “If we had, maybe, just maybe, if we had better security to call upon somewhere if you hear yelling or fighting or something, security could come knock on the door and address this issue.”

Parker said while security is patrolling today, they’re not around 24-7.

In fact, she said they’re not around often.

“If Fairstead really cares about the residents in this property, they will get us full time security 24-7 and not the part-time security that runs around for an hour and is gone the rest of the day,” said Parker.

Another huge issue is the doors to the buildings that still don’t lock.

This was a problem when we did a story on Forest Hills back in May.

Property management sent us a statement saying, “The wellbeing of our residents is our top priority. The team is working to resolve the door repairs as quickly as possible.”

But two months later, still no fix.

So we reached out again.

We left a message over the phone and over email.

Tenants hope this added pressure is the push Fairstead Management needs to make some critical changes.

We received this response from Fairstead Management after our story aired: “We are working to cultivate a safe and affordable community for the residents of Forest Hill Terrace. Our thoughts are with the entire community that has been impacted by this week’s senseless act of violence.”

As for door repairs, Fairstead Management said they’re working to repair the door as quickly as possible and have retained a repair worker to make the fix on an accelerated timeline.

They also said they’ve increased security presence following the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

9 people shot in Downtown Cleveland
Cleveland residents react to mass shooting that injured 9 people
Cleveland residents have voiced major concerns following Sunday morning’s mass shooting that injured
Cleveland Police: 9 people injured in shooting
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9
12 people shot in 2 different shootings in Downtown Cleveland