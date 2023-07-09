2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Some rain today, sun tomorrow

By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s spotty showers will be mainly a morning affair and highs will summit in the mid to upper 70s.

Decreasing cloudiness tonight will allow lows in the lower 60s.

Monday will feature sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday’s sunshine will include highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Afternoon showers and thunder show up again on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

