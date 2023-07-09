2 Strong 4 Bullies
Royals avoid sweep, top Guardians 4-1 in first-half finale

The Guardians finish the first half of the season at .500
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a spring...
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Steven Iwanek
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians have won the majority of the games against the Royals this season, but have not been able to complete the sweep.

Today was no different.

Kansas City used a three run sixth inning to power ahead and defeat the Guardians, 4-1.

Michael Massey was the catalyst of the scoring output, as in the sixth with the Royals up 2-1, Massey sent a line drive triple down the right field line past Josh Naylor, bringing in two runs to pad the KC lead to three.

Kyle Isbel recorded his second homerun of the season in the fifth inning.

Andres Gimenez got the Guardians on the board first with an RBI single into right-center, scoring Jose Ramirez.

For Cleveland, they finish the first half of the year .500 at 45-45, while maintaining a slim 1/2 game lead over the Minnesota Twins. The Royals meanwhile remain in last place at 26-65.

Major League Baseball’s regular season takes a pause for a few days for the all-star break. The Guardians return to action on July 14 in Texas against the Rangers.

