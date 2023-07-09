Shooting in Downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning sent multiple people to the hospital.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the shooting occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Ciaccia confirmed nine people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Their conditions are unknown, but Ciaccia confirmed there are no current fatalities.

Ciaccia confirmed an unknown suspect opened fire toward a group of people.

Cleveland Police said there are no arrests in this shooting.

19 News reached out to Cleveland Police and Cleveland EMS for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

