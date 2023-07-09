2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Shooting in Downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning sent multiple people to the hospital.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed the shooting occurred at around 2:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Ciaccia confirmed nine people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Their conditions are unknown, but Ciaccia confirmed there are no current fatalities.

Ciaccia confirmed an unknown suspect opened fire toward a group of people.

Cleveland Police said there are no arrests in this shooting.

19 News reached out to Cleveland Police and Cleveland EMS for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

Shooting in Downtown Cleveland hospitalizes 9 people
Cleveland Police: 9 people injured in shooting
19 First Alert Forecast for Sunday, July 9, 2023. A few showers to an isolated storm remains...
Northeast Ohio weather: Few showers, isolated storm around Sunday
Medina police are asking for help in locating a 19-year-old they say was last seen Monday.
Medina man missing since Monday
1 dead, 1 arrested, 1 at large after Columbus bank robbery investigation
2nd suspect arrested after Columbus bank robbery investigation