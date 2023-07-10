CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 10th annual Tequila Fest Cleveland will take place Saturday, July 15 at Voinovich Park behind the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The event opens at 3 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m. The tequila sampling is from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

There are two types of tickets being offered this year.

The all inclusive ticket which includes 12 samples of tequila, tacos from Barrio, a souvenir and center stage access to live music.

There is also a DD/General Admission ticket for those that don’t want to do the tequila sampling and just want to hang out or grab a drink.

Live music includes performances by SunKing Warriors, Cleveland’s own Carlos Jones and Hello! 3D.

