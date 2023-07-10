2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

14-year-old Maple Heights girl missing since Thursday

Cartierre Steel
Cartierre Steel(Source: Family)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - 14-year-old Cartierre Steel, who goes by Cartie, has been missing since Thursday.

Cartie was last seen around midnight on July 6 wearing an orange shirt and red joggers. She has waist-length dark brown braids.

Cartie’s family believes she may be in the area of E. 112th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

They are asking anyone who may have seen Cartie to call Maple Heights police at 216-662-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

22-year-old East Cleveland woman fatally shot
22-year-old East Cleveland woman fatally shot
Ohio Rep. Bob Young
Northeast Ohio Rep. Bob Young arrested followed alleged domestic violence incident
Tenants are desperate for protection after a murder inside their apartment building at Forest...
More safety concerns at East Cleveland apartment building after murder
9 people shot in Downtown Cleveland
Cleveland residents react to mass shooting that injured 9 people