14-year-old Maple Heights girl missing since Thursday

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - 14-year-old Cartierre Steel, who goes by Cartie, has been missing since Thursday.

Cartie was last seen around midnight on July 6 wearing an orange shirt and red joggers. She has waist-length dark brown braids.

Cartie’s family believes she may be in the area of E. 112th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

They are asking anyone who may have seen Cartie to call Maple Heights police at 216-662-1234.

