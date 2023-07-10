2 Strong 4 Bullies
$200K bond set for Cleveland woman accused of killing a man by running him over with her car

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman who is accused of killing a man by running him over with her car and then leaving him pinned underneath the vehicle pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday.

Shaniqua Menefee, 34, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault.

The judge set her bond at $200,000.

According to Cleveland police, on June 25, Jamale Thompson left Menefee’s home near E. 155th Street and Talford Avenue while they were arguing.

Thompson began walking up the street and Menefee followed in her vehicle, said police.

Shaniqua Menefee
Shaniqua Menefee((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

The couple was still arguing and near Glendale Avenue and E. 155th Street, police said Menefee drove onto the lawn of a home and ran over Thompson.

Thompson was trapped underneath the vehicle and screaming for help, said police.

Menefee allegedly tried to reverse her vehicle over Thompson, but the vehicle was stuck.

Thompson died from his injuries before first responders arrived, sad police.

Menefee fled the scene on foot and was taken into custody by police and the U.S. Marshals on June 29.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 18.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

