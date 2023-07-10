2 Strong 4 Bullies
3 hurt, 1 killed in car crash in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of four people were involved in a car accident early Monday morning in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of E. 78th Street and Union Avenue.

A 30-year-old man died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

Two 16-year-old boys were taken by Cleveland EMS to University Hospitals where they are listed in stable condition.

And, a 31-year-old woman is also being treated at University Hospitals and is in stable condition.

Cleveland police said the crash remains under investigation.

