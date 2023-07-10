2 Strong 4 Bullies
78-player field for Akron’s Kauling Companies Championship announced

Steve Stricker tees off on two during the final day at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour...
Steve Stricker tees off on two during the final day at the Regions Tradition, a PGA Tour Champions golf event, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kauling Companies Championship on Monday announced the 78 golfers that will compete in this year’s event.

Akron’s Firestone Country Club will be hosting the event, which is the fourth of five majors on PGA TOUR Champions in 2023, from July 13 to July 16, according to an event spokesperson.

The event spokesperson also said the winner of the Kaulig Companies Championship will receive an exemption into the 2024 PLAYERS championship.

The following golfers will be competing in Akron starting on Thursday:

  • Alker, Steven
  • Allen, Michael
  • Ames, Stephen
  • Andrade, Billy
  • Appleby, Stuart
  • Atwal, Arjun
  • Austin, Woody
  • Beckman, Cameron
  • Begay III, Notah
  • Bertsch, Shane
  • Bohn, Jason
  • Broadhurst, Paul
  • Browne, Olin
  • Cejka, Alex
  • Choi, K.J.
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Clarke, Darren
  • Daly, John
  • Dawson, Marco
  • Day, Glen
  • DiMarco, Chris
  • Dodd, Stephen
  • Duke, Ken
  • Dunlap, Scott
  • Durant, Joe
  • Duval, David
  • Els, Ernie
  • Estes, Bob
  • Flesch, Steve
  • Forsman, Dan
  • Franco, Carlos
  • Frazar, Harrison
  • Funk, Fred
  • Gay, Brian
  • Gogel, Matt
  • Goosen, Retief
  • Goydos, Paul
  • Green, Richard
  • Hensby, Mark
  • Huston, John
  • Janzen, Lee
  • Jiménez, Miguel Angel
  • Kelly, Jerry
  • Labritz, Rob
  • Langer, Bernhard
  • Lehman, Tom
  • Leonard, Justin
  • Maggert, Jeff
  • Mayfair, Billy
  • McCarron, Scott
  • Mediate, Rocco
  • Micheel, Shaun
  • Montgomerie, Colin O’Neal, Timothy
  • Olazábal, José María
  • Pampling, Rod
  • Parel, Scott
  • Pate, Steve
  • Pavin, Corey
  • Pernice Jr., Tom
  • Perry, Kenny
  • Petrovic, Tim
  • Pride, Dicky
  • Quigley, Brett
  • Senden, John
  • Short, Jr., Wes
  • Singh, Vijay
  • Sluman, Jeff
  • Stankowski, Paul
  • Stricker, Steve
  • Sutherland, Kevin
  • Tanigawa, Ken
  • Toms, David
  • Triplett, Kirk
  • Verplank, Scott
  • Waldorf, Duffy
  • Weir, Mike
  • Yang, Y.E

19 News will be live at Firestone Country Club starting at 3 p.m.

