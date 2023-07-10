78-player field for Akron’s Kauling Companies Championship announced

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kauling Companies Championship on Monday announced the 78 golfers that will compete in this year’s event.

Akron’s Firestone Country Club will be hosting the event, which is the fourth of five majors on PGA TOUR Champions in 2023, from July 13 to July 16, according to an event spokesperson.

The event spokesperson also said the winner of the Kaulig Companies Championship will receive an exemption into the 2024 PLAYERS championship.

The following golfers will be competing in Akron starting on Thursday:

Alker, Steven

Allen, Michael

Ames, Stephen

Andrade, Billy

Appleby, Stuart

Atwal, Arjun

Austin, Woody

Beckman, Cameron

Begay III, Notah

Bertsch, Shane

Bohn, Jason

Broadhurst, Paul

Browne, Olin

Cejka, Alex

Choi, K.J.

Cink, Stewart

Clarke, Darren

Daly, John

Dawson, Marco

Day, Glen

DiMarco, Chris

Dodd, Stephen

Duke, Ken

Dunlap, Scott

Durant, Joe

Duval, David

Els, Ernie

Estes, Bob

Flesch, Steve

Forsman, Dan

Franco, Carlos

Frazar, Harrison

Funk, Fred

Gay, Brian

Gogel, Matt

Goosen, Retief

Goydos, Paul

Green, Richard

Hensby, Mark

Huston, John

Janzen, Lee

Jiménez, Miguel Angel

Kelly, Jerry

Labritz, Rob

Langer, Bernhard

Lehman, Tom

Leonard, Justin

Maggert, Jeff

Mayfair, Billy

McCarron, Scott

Mediate, Rocco

Micheel, Shaun

Montgomerie, Colin O’Neal, Timothy

Olazábal, José María

Pampling, Rod

Parel, Scott

Pate, Steve

Pavin, Corey

Pernice Jr., Tom

Perry, Kenny

Petrovic, Tim

Pride, Dicky

Quigley, Brett

Senden, John

Short, Jr., Wes

Singh, Vijay

Sluman, Jeff

Stankowski, Paul

Stricker, Steve

Sutherland, Kevin

Tanigawa, Ken

Toms, David

Triplett, Kirk

Verplank, Scott

Waldorf, Duffy

Weir, Mike

Yang, Y.E

19 News will be live at Firestone Country Club starting at 3 p.m.

