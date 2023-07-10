Bomb squad responds to Ravenna traffic stop

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Akron Bomb Squad were called out to a traffic stop in Ravenna Sunday afternoon after suspicious items were found inside the vehicle.

According to Ravenna police, officers pulled over the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer on Main Street at 2:22 p.m. for having a broken windshield and only one functioning brake light.

K9 Drago was also at the traffic stop and alerted officers to illegal narcotics.

During the search of the vehicle, officers said they found suspected methamphetamine, two guns and suspected improvised explosive devices.

Ravenna police added the bomb squad removed the items and said they are suspicious, but the objects themselves were not explosives.

Officers also obtained a search warrant for the driver’s Ravenna Township home, where they said they found a modified rifle reported stolen from Michigan, more methamphetamine and numerous “One-Pot” style meth labs.

The driver, Michael Christians, 52, is charged with possession of drugs, having weapons under disability and illegal manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.