2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Bomb squad responds to Ravenna traffic stop

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Akron Bomb Squad were called out to a traffic stop in Ravenna Sunday afternoon after suspicious items were found inside the vehicle.

According to Ravenna police, officers pulled over the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer on Main Street at 2:22 p.m. for having a broken windshield and only one functioning brake light.

K9 Drago was also at the traffic stop and alerted officers to illegal narcotics.

During the search of the vehicle, officers said they found suspected methamphetamine, two guns and suspected improvised explosive devices.

Ravenna police added the bomb squad removed the items and said they are suspicious, but the objects themselves were not explosives.

Officers also obtained a search warrant for the driver’s Ravenna Township home, where they said they found a modified rifle reported stolen from Michigan, more methamphetamine and numerous “One-Pot” style meth labs.

The driver, Michael Christians, 52, is charged with possession of drugs, having weapons under disability and illegal manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

Body camera footage shows an Ohio State Trooper ushering a flock of geese across I-77 in Stark...
‘Goose crossing:’ Ohio State Trooper gets mother goose to safety in Stark County (video)
Andre Pettaway
Fugitive fires more than 40 rounds into Cleveland home, killing man, U.S. Marshals say
May trials are scheduled for an Alda man and an Alda teenager for a 2022 shooting in Grand...
Geneva Police: Man fatally shot following altercation
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: 9 injured in mass shooting