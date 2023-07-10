Cleveland Heights woman attempts to set cars on fire at Enterprise that fired her for stealing a car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Heights woman is facing charges after attempting to set rental cars on fire at the agency she was previously fired from.

The incident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Sunday at the Enterprise Rental Car, located at 18809 Maplewood Drive, according to Cleveland Police.

This rental agency is near the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The police report says the woman, 26-year-old Darchun Brooks, deliberately crashed two cars to block the entranceway.

The police report also said Burks, who damaged multiple cars and damaged multiple buildings, also spilled gasoline on the ground with the intention of setting it on fire.

Cleveland Police said Burks was previously fired for stealing one of the rental cars and driving around in it.

CPD also said Burks on June 15 led Parma police officers on a chase using a car she stole from the Enterprise she was fired from.

Cleveland Police arrested Burks and charged her with multiple crimes, including aggravated arson and felonious assault, according to the police report.

Cleveland Hopkins provided the following statement to 19 News following the incident:

At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, the safety and security of our passengers, employees, and those who work in the airport environment always come first. Our airport operations and security team, along with our local and federal law enforcement agencies and airline partners, continuously work closely to ensure our safety and security operating procedures are well within compliance with what we are mandated to follow by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Yesterday’s incident at the car rental facility did not involve any airport employee and it did not impact airport operations.

