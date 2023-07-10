2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland mass shooting gunman still on the loose

Editor’s note: This story contains a video playlist containing previous coverage.
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman responsible for hospitalizing 9 people during Sunday’s mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.

Cleveland Police Det. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia previously said the 2:30 a.m. shooting occurred in the 1200 block of W. 6th Avenue.

Ciaccia said the gunman opened fire on a group of people, which led to nine people being taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for gunshot wounds.

Cleveland Police is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 216-623-5318.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, with a reward of up to $5,000 available.

The owner of Cleveland’s Barley House also offered an additional $50,000 for anyone who provides a tip that leads to the gunman’s arrest.

Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
Northeast Ohio figures react to Downtown Cleveland mass shooting
Cleveland's Barley House owner offering $50K reward for tips leading to arrest in mass shooting
Cleveland residents react to mass shooting that injured 9 people

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

