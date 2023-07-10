2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb blasts state concealed carry law following mass shooting

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Following the mass shooting that injured nine people, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb took note to put the state’s concealed carry laws on notice.

During Sunday afternoon’s press conference, Bibb said the shooting is due to Senate Bill 215.

The bill, which went into effect in June 2022, grants Ohio citizens over 21 years of age to concealed carry without a permit.

“Across this state, from Cleveland to Columbus to Cincinnati we’ve seen an uptick in shootings across our state,” Bibb said.

While that bill passed both the Ohio House of Representatives and Senate, respectively, lawmakers such as Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) found the law as something he could not agree with.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” Weinstein said. “It’s sad, and ultimately I think it’s damning in terms of not only inaction from the legislature but active steps the Republicans in the legislature are taking to make the problem worse.”

The gunman in Sunday’s mass shooting is still on the loose.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

