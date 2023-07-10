Cleveland’s Barley House owner offering $50,000 reward for tips leading to arrest in mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has confirmed that Bobby George, the Owner of the Barley House in Cleveland’s Warehouse District, is offering a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest in Sunday morning’s mass shooting.

Nine people were shot on West 6th according to Cleveland Police, when a man fired shots at a group that was gathered outside on the sidewalk.

Cleveland Police officers near the scene of the shooting immediately provided aid to the victims until paramedics arrived.

George said he’s hoping the $50,000 reward is an incentive to encourage someone to do the right thing, “As a leader we got to step up and help when things like this happen in our community. It’s sad what’s happening and it’s terrible for the victims and their families. I just want it to end. And I think everyone needs to step up when things like this happen and work together to make sure justice happens.”

The business owner tells 19 News he feels Mayor Justin Bibb, Police Chief Wayne Drummond, and Cleveland Police officers are working to find ways to stop the escalating gun violence, but it’s not just a Cleveland problem.

George said, “I think this Mayor inherited a lot of the problems from the previous Mayor, and I know he’s concerned because every time there’s an issue he reaches out.”

George said it’s time everyone in the community bridges the divide that is often centered around race and/or politics, because he says the escalating violence impacts us all, “I’m in the community at my businesses at night. What I’m seeing is people making this a race issue and cops are scared to do their job because they don’t want to be called racist or this or that. I don’t know if the cops have the support. The city needs to get behind the police, because this is not a race issue, it’s a human issue.”

But, while the Mayor and Police Chief contend this was not a police manpower problem, because patrol officers were assigned to the Warehouse District, George tells 19 News that there is normally even more of a police presence on West 6th.

Typically, George said there is a police officer in a cruiser stationed right where the shooting happened.

That officer helps to move people along once the bars close, “And for the last couple of weeks that cruiser hasn’t been there. From what I understand from talking to government officials, this city’s having a major issue recruiting police officers, and we lack officers. More police officers are resigning than are joining. I mean come on this is crazy, like if that police cruiser was there last night we wouldn’t have this issue. So, yes. We need more of a police presence.”

If you have information on the mass shooting suspect please call Cleveland Police immediately.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.