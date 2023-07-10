2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County fair announces dates, events for 2023 season

126th annual Cuyahoga County Fair
126th annual Cuyahoga County Fair(Source: Cuyahoga County Fair)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Fair dates have been announced for 2023 and we could not be more excited about the list of events!

The fair will run from August 8-13 with the following hours:

  • Tuesday-Friday: Noon to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon to 10 p.m.

Tickets for 2023 are $10 for admission Tuesday through Thursday and $12 for admission Friday through Sunday. Active military and children under 3 can enter for free!

New for 2023 is the 3-day CCF Party Pass which gets you access on Thursday, Friday and Saturday after 5 p.m. for $20.

Opening Day is also discount day for veterans (with ID), seniors (60 and over) and kids (12 and under) with $5 gate admission all day.

This year’s entertainment lineup includes:

The fair will also host fireworks Thursday and Saturday, the horse show, harness racing and more.

The Cuyahoga County Agricultural Society is offering multiple scholarships this fair season for students throughout the county, and sponsorship opportunities are available for those willing to help make the fair possible!

Further information, tickets and more can be found on the fair’s website.

