Euclid woman credits 19 Troubleshooters for getting parking lot lights turned back on

By Katie Wilson
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman and her mother say they feel safe again after going weeks with their parking lot lights out.

“I was asleep on the couch,” said Tracie Wakelee, a tenant at the Euclid Apartments on Mills Avenue. “My mother said the lights are on and I was like what lights? And she was like the parking lot lights! And I was like oh, let me see! Let me see!”

Tracie Wakelee’s back to smiling again, now that she and her mom can breathe a sigh of relief.

It had been three weeks since her parking lot lights were out, leaving her and her fellow tenants in the pitch black at night.

Tired of fearing her walk back to her apartment in the dark, and even dealing with a car break in, she called the 19 Troubleshooters for help.

That’s when we got to work and discovered through First Energy, the lights were off due to non-payment.

Two days after our story aired, we received an email from Euclid Apartments’ management company.

It said the power bill was sent to the wrong company and they immediately took action to correct the billing problem once they became aware of it.

One day after that, the lights were back on, and Wakelee believes our 19 News story had something to do with it.

“I think if I hadn’t called 19 News, I don’t think the lights would be on right now,” said Wakelee.

More results for the 19 Troubleshooters, and a much-needed change for Wakelee and her neighbors.

