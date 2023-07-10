First Lady Jill Biden travels to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Columbus Wednesday as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America Tour.

Dr. Biden will make a stop at the Investing in America Workforce Hub in Columbus.

City officials and representatives from Columbus State Community College, local employees, and unions will join her at the afternoon news conference.

According to White House officials, the First Lady will also visit America Workforce Hubs in Augusta, Georgia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania over the next two weeks.

