2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Fugitive fires more than 40 rounds into Cleveland home, killing man, U.S. Marshals say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward to catch a man wanted for a fatal shooting in Cleveland in March.

According to Cleveland police, Andre Pettaway fired 41 rounds from a handgun into a house in the 6000 block of Kinsman Ave. on March 26.

Andre Pettaway
Andre Pettaway((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Derrion Miller, 20, was struck by the gunshots and pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Pettaway, 21, is described as a Black man, 5′5″ tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds and is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

If you have any information in reference to Pettaway, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

May trials are scheduled for an Alda man and an Alda teenager for a 2022 shooting in Grand...
Geneva Police: Man fatally shot following altercation
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: 9 injured in mass shooting
Cleveland residents react to mass shooting that injured 9 people
9 people shot in Downtown Cleveland
Northeast Ohio figures react to Downtown Cleveland mass shooting