Fugitive fires more than 40 rounds into Cleveland home, killing man, U.S. Marshals say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward to catch a man wanted for a fatal shooting in Cleveland in March.

According to Cleveland police, Andre Pettaway fired 41 rounds from a handgun into a house in the 6000 block of Kinsman Ave. on March 26.

Andre Pettaway ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Derrion Miller, 20, was struck by the gunshots and pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Pettaway, 21, is described as a Black man, 5′5″ tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds and is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

If you have any information in reference to Pettaway, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

