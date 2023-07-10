2 Strong 4 Bullies
Geneva Police: Man fatally shot following altercation

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Geneva as a result of an altercation.

Geneva Police Chief John Camper said the shooting happened at approximately 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of East Tibbetts Street and Sherman Street.

Chief Camper said a single gunshot was fired following the altercation between the victim and another individual, both of whom have not been identified.

GPD said officers located the man’s body west of the intersection.

Chief Camper said evidence is still being gathered as the investigation continues, and anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to call the Geneva Police Department at 440-466-1111.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

