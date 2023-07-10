2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

‘Goose crossing:’ Ohio State Trooper gets mother goose to safety in Stark County (video)

Body camera footage shows an Ohio State Trooper ushering a flock of geese across I-77 in Stark...
Body camera footage shows an Ohio State Trooper ushering a flock of geese across I-77 in Stark County last week.(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol/Twitter)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crossing six lanes of traffic on I-77 in Stark County proved a little daunting for a mother goose and her flock last week.

But thanks to an Ohio State Highway Patrolman from the Canton post, they all managed to cross to the other side of the road.

“Go, go! That way,” the trooper can be heard saying with a chuckle in his voice, as an entire interstate of traffic sat and watched the ushering.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?
Cleveland police arrested Jerome Lee for murder after they found him being attacked by an angry...
Angry mob tracks down, beats Cleveland murder suspect until police arrive

Latest News

Bomb squad responds to Ravenna traffic stop
Andre Pettaway
Fugitive fires more than 40 rounds into Cleveland home, killing man, U.S. Marshals say
May trials are scheduled for an Alda man and an Alda teenager for a 2022 shooting in Grand...
Geneva Police: Man fatally shot following altercation
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: 9 injured in mass shooting