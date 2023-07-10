‘Goose crossing:’ Ohio State Trooper gets mother goose to safety in Stark County (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crossing six lanes of traffic on I-77 in Stark County proved a little daunting for a mother goose and her flock last week.

But thanks to an Ohio State Highway Patrolman from the Canton post, they all managed to cross to the other side of the road.

“Go, go! That way,” the trooper can be heard saying with a chuckle in his voice, as an entire interstate of traffic sat and watched the ushering.

Last week, troopers from our @OSHP Canton Post tried to answer the age old question, "Why'd the goose cross the road?" as they helped escort some feathery friends safely out of the roadway on IR-77 in Stark County. 🪿🚔#JoinOSHP pic.twitter.com/VrKMRo18dr — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) July 10, 2023

