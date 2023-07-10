Guardians select Ralphy Velazquez with #23 pick in 2023 MLB Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have selected catcher Ralphy Velazquez with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Dialed in and found a fit.



With the 23rd pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, we have selected C Ralphy Velazquez out of Huntington Beach HS.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/tBYzLPsAyb — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 10, 2023

Velazquez is a 6′3 catching prospect out of Huntington Beach, Ca. and is MLB.com’s #34 overall prospect.

During this past season, Velazquez was a prominent hitter, batting .402 with six homeruns and 23 RBI’s.

The last time the Guardians selected a catcher this high in the draft, it was back in 2018, when the organization selected current catcher Bo Naylor.

The MLB Draft concludes on Tuesday.

