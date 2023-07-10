2 Strong 4 Bullies
Guardians select Ralphy Velazquez with #23 pick in 2023 MLB Draft

Velazquez is a prospect from Huntington Beach, California
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Steven Iwanek
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have selected catcher Ralphy Velazquez with the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Velazquez is a 6′3 catching prospect out of Huntington Beach, Ca. and is MLB.com’s #34 overall prospect.

During this past season, Velazquez was a prominent hitter, batting .402 with six homeruns and 23 RBI’s.

The last time the Guardians selected a catcher this high in the draft, it was back in 2018, when the organization selected current catcher Bo Naylor.

The MLB Draft concludes on Tuesday.

