Neighbors in Downtown Cleveland on edge as gunman who shot 9 people is still out there

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The gunman behind the mass shooting on West 6th Street in Downtown Cleveland is still on the run.

The suspect shot and injured nine people near West 6th and Johnson Court early on Sunday as the bars were closing for the night.

Neighbors who live just steps from where the shooting happened are still on edge.

“Not that I think it would happen again, but it is pretty unsettling that someone who has the capacity to do something like that is still at large,” a neighbor, who wanted to stay anonymous, said.

Neighbors said they always see police out patrolling late at night, so they were surprised someone would go on a rampage with officers nearby.

“During the daytime, mostly at night I do feel safe even at the weekends when the bars let out,” another neighbor, who wanted to stay anonymous, said. “It does kind of become chaotic with alcohol and drunk people involved but for the most part it does stay tame.”

Everyone is wondering what it will take to stop this gun violence as another neighborhood is rocked by it.

“This has been an issue for so long too and I think that the people who are the higher ups should have a higher power that can actually get it done but things have not gotten done,” a neighbor said.

Cleveland police are asking if you have any information on who this shooter could be, give them a call. You will stay anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.