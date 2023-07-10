New calzone shop opens in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new calzone shop in Downtown Cleveland opened its doors for the first time this weekend.

D.P. Dough opened the doors to their new restaurant, located at 230 Euclid Ave., on Saturday.

The restaurant chain, launched in 1987, offers a variety of fresh calzone options, all of which are made to order.

With their newest restaurant, located just outside of Public Square, D.P. Dough now has 55 locations, including in the Kent and Akron areas.

