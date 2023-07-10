Northeast Ohio figures react to Downtown Cleveland mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Notable figures from across Northeast Ohio made their voices heard after Sunday’s mass shooting in Downtown Cleveland that injured 9 people.

The 2:30 a.m. shooting happened in the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of people.

See below for statements provided by notable individuals, politicians and sports teams in the wake of Sunday’s shooting.

his is yet another tragic incident of senseless gun violence in our city. We continue to see an uptick in shootings across our city ever since Republican lawmakers passed Senate Bill 215 last year allowing permitless carry. It’s important we recognize this and hold these lawmakers accountable for passing dangerous gun laws in our state. As a result, mayors cannot pass one piece of legislation aimed at gun reform. Unfortunately, we likely will continue to see incidents like this occur unless change is made at the Statehouse. My administration has been doing everything we possibly can to address crime in the city through a holistic all-of-government approach that includes investing in technology, our police officers, and through numerous violence prevention and intervention efforts to address the root causes of crime. We’ve strategically invested in law enforcement by increasing technology citywide through expanding our use of ShotSpotter to help detect gunshots; expanding our residential and commercial camera sharing access program; adding more crime analysts to each district; and by providing our officers with the largest pay increase in the city's modern history. Our prevention and intervention initiatives have included Neighborhood Safety Walks in each district to build relationships, offer support, and hear directly from residents; a $10 million investment partnering with the Cleveland Foundation to establish a Neighborhood Safety Fund to create a perpetual funding stream for community-driven, evidence based programming; partnering with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2nd year of our Hoops After Dark program; and our Youth Programs Summer Canvass Series with CMSD this summer where my team and I have knocked on approximately 6,000 doors across the city to bring awareness to and increase enrollment in free youth programs at neighborhood resource and recreation centers. We will continue to look for ways to improve our policing efforts. Safety is our number one priority and we remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure everyone – residents, workers, and visitors – feels safe in our city. However, change needs to come from all levels. Republican lawmakers need to do a better job both in Columbus and in Washington to pass common sense gun reform laws.

“I am horrified by the shooting last night in Cleveland. My office is in contact with local authorities and is monitoring the situation. I’m deeply thankful to the officers and first responders at the scene. “Gun violence is devastating Northeast Ohio and Clevelanders deserve to be safe. This epidemic is tearing at the fabric of our communities, and it will not end without significant legislative action. “The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was signed into law last year, shows that Congress can take action - if we keep listening to our constituents, not the gun lobby. This legislation strengthened background checks, provided funding for enforcing red flag laws and disarming domestic abusers, support for community violence intervention, school safety funding and more. “Now there is more work to do, including establishing truly universal background checks, banning assault weapons and large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, closing more loopholes related to illegal gun purchases, cracking down on gun trafficking, and more. “As a woman of faith, on this Sunday, I pray for the victims and their families. As a legislator, I will redouble my efforts to fight gun violence. This shooting and so many others like it across the country is a call to action and it’s time for Speaker McCarthy and extremist politicians to listen to the American people and bring gun safety legislation to the floor for a vote.”

The city was traumatized last night by acts of violence that led to numerous people being injured, some seriously. Every injury or death from gun violence affects us all and diminishes us as a community. Last night’s tragedies are no exception. We cannot tolerate the violence we are experiencing. We are better than this as a community. We’re keeping these and all victims of crimes top of mind and we are hoping and praying for the best. Gun violence and violent crime are a Cleveland - and a national - problem. And Council is committed to working with our community, with the mayor, and our division of police to prevent and reduce violent crime. Council has approved tens of millions of dollars for public safety and crime prevention strategies and initiatives. Recently Council approved nearly $3 million to expanding ShotSpotter technology to identify areas in the city where gun shots are occurring. Council has allocated funding for police car dashcams, as well as for safety and security cameras around the city. Council also approved $10 million dollars to go to crime prevention initiatives. We are advocating that the administration reach out to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office and the County Sheriff, as well the U.S. Marshal, FBI, Columbus and DC for support at the state and national levels. We can’t eliminate this violence problem alone. We need the community, the residents to do their part as well. Over the summer and beyond we’ll work to forge partnerships with people and organizations to make Cleveland safer.

Too many Ohio families are grieving loved ones lost or wounded this morning. We owe it to them to pass reasonable gun safety laws. pic.twitter.com/GV9iq2OBcm — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 9, 2023

“This morning’s mass shooting proves what too many families, first responders and communities already know– gun violence is a public health crisis. We are grieving with the victims and their families who are suffering following the horrific mass shooting that impacted our communities early Sunday morning. We are thankful to our brave first responders who rushed to the scene to help those injured and impacted.” “The nine victims come from all across our communities and districts. Though there is not yet a loss of life, one victim is in critical condition. The truth is all victims, families and community members will bear the scars, trauma and devastation from this violent attack. As the investigation continues, we ask citizens and police to be safe until the perpetrator is brought to justice.” “What played out in our community is just one of more than 365 mass shootings in the US this year already. Ohioans can’t afford to wait for more proof that it is well past the time to pass common sense gun safety measures that will keep our children, families and communities safe. Congress must step up and we will continue to engage our Ohio House of Representatives colleagues in meaningful dialogue to come together and find common ground to reduce gun violence and keep people safe.” The shooting took place in Rep. Terrence Upchurch’s Ohio House district and includes known victims from neighboring House Districts 22 (Brent) and 18 (Brewer). According to Everytown For Gun Safety, Ohio has the 17th-highest rate of gun violence in the U.S., with 1,702 gun deaths each year. During the 135th General Assembly, Ohio House Democrats have introduced legislation that would enact commonsense gun legislation and keep our communities safe: · HB 170 (Grim, Thomas, C.), Enacts the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act (“Red Flag” law) · HB 175 (Miranda, Brewer), Prohibits negligent firearm storage · HB 186 (Brennan, Brewer), Exempts sales of firearm safety devices from sales and use tax · HB 217 (Somani, Thomas, C.), Require gun trigger locks with firearm sales · HB 218 (Brewer, Upchurch), Restore local authority to generally regulate firearm conduct

Anonymous tips on the gunman responsible for the shooting can be submitted from Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, with a reward of up to $5,000 available.

