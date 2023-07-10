2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Sunshine the next couple of days

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry air mass in place today and tomorrow. We have sunshine in the forecast today. Humidity levels not too bad. High temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. Mostly sunny sky tomorrow and warmer. Afternoon temperatures 85 to 90 degrees. Humidity increases Tuesday night. We threw in a risk of a few showers and storms. A front will drop in from the northwest. It is expected to stall out over our area. This will be the focus for showers and storms. The weather pattern looks unsettled the second half of the week. We will have to time out when the higher chances of rain will be. The current forecast has a higher chance of showers and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

