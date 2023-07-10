People who work in the Warehouse District ‘unsurprised’ by shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are still searching for the person responsible for a shooting Sunday morning that left nine people injured.

However, it has not slowed down the hustle and bustle of the work day Monday, according to businesses and those who work in the area.

The common message echoed by many: They are ‘unsurprised’ by the violence, calling it just a part of doing business downtown.

“You can live in a cave, you know; right now, I’m going to lunch,” said Dan Karon, an attorney who works on the street.

People who work up and down the street crowded with restaurants, bars, apartments, and companies do not believe this will drive away the customer base, saying this type of violence is becoming commonplace in the city.

“I see shootings most weekends, and I know that they occur, and it just doesn’t surprise me, I guess,” said Kesley Taylor, another attorney whose office is just a matter of yards from the scene of the shooting.

Taylor said while she does not go out late at night in the area, she believes the same crowds will still arrive for evenings and weekends, adding the recent shooting does not change how she feels about her safety.

Others advise staying aware of your surroundings and using common sense.

Acqua Di Luca manager Kelhen Jarquin has worked in the area for 20 years, saying these things are just part of working downtown.

“It has happened, and it will probably continue to happen; unfortunately, this is the big city, so I feel like this is going to happen,” said Jarquin. “In the summer, people go crazy, it seems, but the police here are very quick.”

Staff at nearby restaurants say they were crowded Sunday afternoon, just a matter of hours removed from the shooting, and do not believe the incident will stop the summer traffic.

Cleveland business owner Bobby George also offered an additional $50,000 for anyone who provides a tip leading to the gunman’s arrest.

Cleveland Police is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 216-623-5318.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, with a reward of up to $5,000 available.

