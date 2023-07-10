Seven Hills getting ready for their annual Home Days Celebration

SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Seven Hills Home Days Celebration is scheduled to take place Friday, July 21st through Sunday, July 23rd.

The festival will take place behind city hall at 7325 Summitview Dr.

Seven Hills Mayor Anthony Biasiotta said the festival will have food, rides and musical entertainment. There will also be a chicken wing eating competition, a cornhole tournament, a beer garden and a Kid Zone.

Fireworks will happen at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Home Days runs from 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, July 21st, 3 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, July 22nd and Noon-8 p.m. on Sunday, July 23rd,

“I invite everyone to visit Home Days for a weekend of fun and celebration unique to Seven Hills,” said Biasiotta.

Parking is limited, so there will be two free shuttles running all weekend from the corner of Hillside and Broadview Roads and the Broadview Road Giant Eagle.

