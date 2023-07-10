Warrant issued for South Euclid mom accused leaving her infant son in hot car

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the 32-year-old South Euclid mother who is being accused of leaving her infant son in a hot car while shopping.

According to the warrant filed by the University Heights Police Department, Octavia George is being accused of leaving her 14-month-old son in a locked car with the windows opened “a few inches” and obstructing justice.

The incident occurred at the Dollar Tree, located at 13934 Cedar Rd. in University Heights, on June 30 at 12:15 p.m.

The warrant says George parked her car and went shopping with her older child on the 79-degree day and left the infant alone for a minimum of 10 minutes.

The warrant said police were called to check on the infant’s welfare in the car, which had since risen to a temperature of around 94 degrees and rising.

Police also said George provided a fake name to the officers during their child endangerment investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

