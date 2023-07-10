‘We’re sparing not one expense’: Cleveland Mayor, Police Chief speak to 19 Investigates on mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayor Justin Bibb is angry and frustrated with the alarming amount of senseless violence happening in Cleveland.

Mayor Bibb has repeatedly expressed his frustration with current guns laws saying he wants to, but can’t do more, on the local level.

He addressed the media and community hours after the West 6th Street mass shooting that sent nine people to the hospital.

Late Monday afternoon, Mayor Bibb came to the 19 News studios for a live sit-down interview, along with Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond.

Anchor Brian Duffy and Investigator Sara Goldenberg spoke with the mayor and chief. Here are some excerpts from their interview, which you can also watch in full.

Sara Goldenberg: “Mayor, yesterday, you talked about the GOP, blamed them for part of the shooting, blamed guns laws for the shooting. What do you hold yourself accountable for?”

Mayor Justin Bibb: “The one thing I hold myself accountable for every day is making sure that we’re being innovative and working around the clock to spare not one expense to make sure we’re keeping our community safe and secure. Last year, we negotiated the largest pay increase for our police officers. The largest pay increase in the next three years. We’re working around the clock with U.S. Marshals to cut down on gang activity, drug activity, to get criminals off the street.”

Brian Duffy: “You’re talking a lot about what you can’t do. I think what a lot of people want to know is what you can do, right now. What are you doing, along with the Chief right this minute, today, tomorrow and the next day, to prevent violence in the city? And I understand that your hands are tied, but what are you going to do today and tomorrow?”

Mayor Bibb: “What we’re doing, we’ll make an announcement tomorrow about a brand new set of investments for our police, everything from signing bonuses to referral bonuses, to allow cops to refer new cops to the beat, and an increase in academy pay for new cadets joining the police department. And looking at modernizing our civil service process so we can recruit in a more effective and modern way.”

Sara Goldenberg: “Mayor, I’d like to get back to speaking about gun laws. They’re criminals, they’re not listening to laws. What do you think would work with them, and in a lot of these cases, these are illegal guns, so can you just seize them now, do you need another reason?”

Mayor Bibb: “First and foremost, one thing we’re going to be doing is working more closely with our judges and prosecutors, to make sure we have tougher cases to deter violent behavior in our city. We’ve had an early conversation with Judge Sheehan a couple of weeks ago, we’re going to have a more robust conversation with the entire judiciary here at the county and state level as well. Secondly, the Chief and I are in very productive conversations as well with the U.S. Attorney, to make sure we can bring harder gun charges against violent criminal offenders in our city. I would also say, we need to make sure that we use the full weight of the law, when it comes to public safety.”

Chief Drummond later weighed in on illegal guns as well.

Chief Drummond: “It’s important that we give officers tools, and part of the tools is when you have this permit-less carry, for individuals who probably shouldn’t have a weapon, they’re carrying their weapons now because they know we don’t have probable cause to just approach them and say, ‘hey are you carrying anything?’ So that’s the tool that was taken away from us. So officers don’t have that tool to approach folks based on probable cause, they’re not going to violate anyone’s constitutional right. So having that particular tool would more than likely keep someone who shouldn’t have a weapon to carry a weapon, especially in downtown Cleveland, where we have enhanced patrol with our downtown services unit.”

