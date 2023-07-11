1 car rollover in Cudell neighborhood sends 1 to hospital
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was taken to the hospital after a one car rollover late Monday night.
Cleveland EMS says one man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital around 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Officials say he was transported from West 110th Street and Berea Road.
The other passengers in the car fled after it flipped, officials say.
Police could not confirm how many suspects are involved or if any arrests have been made.
