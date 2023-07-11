1 car rollover in Cudell neighborhood sends 1 to hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man was taken to the hospital after a one car rollover late Monday night.

Cleveland EMS says one man was taken to MetroHealth Hospital around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say he was transported from West 110th Street and Berea Road.

One car Rollover MVA W110th and Berea. Three suspects fled Cleveland Police on foot. Two were apprehended one at large. Of the two in custody one was transported to Metro in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/s0rTpt72FV — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 11, 2023

The other passengers in the car fled after it flipped, officials say.

Police could not confirm how many suspects are involved or if any arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.