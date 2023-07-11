2 Strong 4 Bullies
10 things you didn’t know about Guardians All-Star Jose Ramirez

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrates after scoring the winning run on a fielder choice...
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrates after scoring the winning run on a fielder choice by Josh Bell during the 12th inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jose Ramirez is the only Guardian in tonight’s MLB All-Star Game. He was chosen as a reserve.

Here are 10 things you didn’t know about the Cleveland All-Star:

* Tonight will be his 5th All-Star Game. He was voted in as a starter in 2017 and 2018, then chosen as a reserve in 2021 and 2022.

* HIs 2 starting nods are 2nd in team history, behind Sandy Alomar Jr. and Kenny Lofton, who were voted in as starters 3 times apiece.

* He is one of 6 players in MLB history with the last name Ramirez to make an All-Star game. The others are Manny, Alexei, Aramis, Hanley and Rafael.

* He is 4-for-7 in All-Star Games and all 4 hits were singles.

* He has never homered in an All-Star Game; the last Cleveland player to do so was Victor Martinez in 2007.

* His 5 All-Star Game appearances are 3rd in team history. Bob Feller and Lou Boudreau lead with 8 apiece.

* He made an error in the 2022 All-Star Game and stole a base in 2017.

* At 5-foot-9, he’s the smallest player on this year’s American League roster.

* His 2023 salary of $14 million ranks him 95th among MLB players in 2023, tied with Dansby Swanson, Kyle Hendricks and former teammate Carlos Carrasco (among others).

* His largest salary of $25 million, coming in 2028, would only rank him 25th among 2023 big-leaguers, tied with Mookie Betts, Joey Votto, Yu Darvish and Marcus Stroman.

