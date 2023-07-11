2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2-car accident in Lake County sends 10 to hospital, 2 life flighted for serious injuries

A two-vehicle car crash in Lake County sent 10 people to the hospital early Tuesday morning...
A two-vehicle car crash in Lake County sent 10 people to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a passenger van attempted to make a U-turn on SR 44.(Lake County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-vehicle car crash in Lake County sent 10 people to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a passenger van attempted to make a U-turn on SR 44.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies and Concord Township Fire Department responded to the accident south of the SR 84 exit around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The 2009 Mercedes Sprinter 2500 passenger van was carrying nine people and traveling northbound on SR 44 when it attempted to make a U-turn, deputies say.

A 2015 Honda CRV was traveling behind the van and struck the drivers side of the van as it attempted to turn on the one-way road.

All ten people involved in the accident were taken to Tri-Point Medical Center, where two passengers in the van were air lifted by Metro Life Flight and University Hospitals Air Med.

The driver of the Honda CRV was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Dr. C. Michael Robinson
Akron Public Schools introduces their new superintendent
The Independence Fire Department has implemented a baby safe haven for mothers in crisis to...
Independence Fire Department implements Baby Safe Haven program
Cow found in Cleveland
Cleveland police search for owner of cow found running around the city
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is looking for the owner of a dog they say was found tied up to...
Dog left tied to train tracks in Youngstown, saved by business owner