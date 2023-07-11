2-car accident in Lake County sends 10 to hospital, 2 life flighted for serious injuries

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A two-vehicle car crash in Lake County sent 10 people to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a passenger van attempted to make a U-turn on SR 44.

Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies and Concord Township Fire Department responded to the accident south of the SR 84 exit around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The 2009 Mercedes Sprinter 2500 passenger van was carrying nine people and traveling northbound on SR 44 when it attempted to make a U-turn, deputies say.

A 2015 Honda CRV was traveling behind the van and struck the drivers side of the van as it attempted to turn on the one-way road.

All ten people involved in the accident were taken to Tri-Point Medical Center, where two passengers in the van were air lifted by Metro Life Flight and University Hospitals Air Med.

The driver of the Honda CRV was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

