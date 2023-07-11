Akron Public Schools introduces their new superintendent

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools Board of Education members will introduce their new superintendent Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. C. Michael Robinson formally accepted the job last week.

Dr. C. Michael Robinson ((Source: Akron Public Schools))

Robinson comes from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System in Louisiana where he was the chief academic officer.

His contract begins Aug. 1.

According to Akron school officials, Robinson’s salary will be $240,000 annually.

Board members conducted a nationwide search for their new superintendent. Their selection process also included community surveys and focus groups.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.