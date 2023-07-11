2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron Public Schools introduces their new superintendent

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public Schools Board of Education members will introduce their new superintendent Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. C. Michael Robinson formally accepted the job last week.

Dr. C. Michael Robinson
Dr. C. Michael Robinson((Source: Akron Public Schools))

Robinson comes from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System in Louisiana where he was the chief academic officer.

His contract begins Aug. 1.

According to Akron school officials, Robinson’s salary will be $240,000 annually.

Board members conducted a nationwide search for their new superintendent. Their selection process also included community surveys and focus groups.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

The Independence Fire Department has implemented a baby safe haven for mothers in crisis to...
Independence Fire Department implements Baby Safe Haven program
Cow found in Cleveland
Cleveland police search for owner of cow found running around the city
A two-vehicle car crash in Lake County sent 10 people to the hospital early Tuesday morning...
2-car accident in Lake County sends 10 to hospital, 2 life flighted for serious injuries
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is looking for the owner of a dog they say was found tied up to...
Dog left tied to train tracks in Youngstown, saved by business owner