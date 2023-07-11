2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron residents hope to benefit from this year’s edition of the Mow to Own program

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Mary L. Knapp has lived on East Miller Avenue for three years, and is hoping to further expand her home onto a neighboring lot: 222 East Miller.

“A new bedroom and a suite,” she said. “That’s pretty much it.”

Now, she’ll have an opportunity to make it happen through the city’s Mow to Own program. It allows certain residents to acquire eligible plots of land adjacent to their home as long as they are able to maintain them.

“I don’t think they’re doing it anywhere else that I know of,” Knapp said.

The program began in 2020; this year, 44 lots were made available to specific residents, including 222 East Miller.

“I want to build on to my house, and I couldn’t do it without having this piece of property,” Knapp said. “It allows families to up the value of their property by being able to gain some raw property...It’s going to make my home feel more like a home.”

Knapp wishes more homeowners could participate in the program, and for a means to contact the city to see if a plot of land could be eligible.

“Form a letter saying: hey, check with us to see if this property could be eligible for the next Mow to Own,” she said.

19 News reached out to the City of Akron but have yet to receive a response.

So does Knapp, who is still waiting for a final approval on her application.

Knapp is confident she’ll be approved and be able to start renovations on a place that holds immense value: “It’s an amazing thing, it really is: just having a home of your own that you can call home.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

19 News 3-4 p.m.
This is no bull: cow caught strutting down Cleveland's East Side streets
Found child in Elyria
Elyria police investigate after child found alone
Dr. C. Michael Robinson
Akron Public Schools introduces their new superintendent
Drug Take Back Day at Broadview Heights Discount Drug Mart