Akron residents hope to benefit from this year’s edition of the Mow to Own program

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Mary L. Knapp has lived on East Miller Avenue for three years, and is hoping to further expand her home onto a neighboring lot: 222 East Miller.

“A new bedroom and a suite,” she said. “That’s pretty much it.”

Now, she’ll have an opportunity to make it happen through the city’s Mow to Own program. It allows certain residents to acquire eligible plots of land adjacent to their home as long as they are able to maintain them.

“I don’t think they’re doing it anywhere else that I know of,” Knapp said.

The program began in 2020; this year, 44 lots were made available to specific residents, including 222 East Miller.

“I want to build on to my house, and I couldn’t do it without having this piece of property,” Knapp said. “It allows families to up the value of their property by being able to gain some raw property...It’s going to make my home feel more like a home.”

Knapp wishes more homeowners could participate in the program, and for a means to contact the city to see if a plot of land could be eligible.

“Form a letter saying: hey, check with us to see if this property could be eligible for the next Mow to Own,” she said.

19 News reached out to the City of Akron but have yet to receive a response.

So does Knapp, who is still waiting for a final approval on her application.

Knapp is confident she’ll be approved and be able to start renovations on a place that holds immense value: “It’s an amazing thing, it really is: just having a home of your own that you can call home.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.