Captured: Cleveland accused drug dealer caught, but it’s not even the worst of his past

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In May, George Fielding was featured on Cleveland 19′s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, and because of a direct tip to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County he’s now back behind bars.

Fielding had a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly trying to deal methamphetamine in a school zone which increases the possible penalty back in November of 2022.

When he was arrested he had with him meth, two digital scales and a cell phone used to traffic the drug.

Fielding has a dark criminal past which includes a 2013 guilty plea for domestic violence, in which he beat a pregnant woman with her purse.

That attack induced a premature labor of the baby at just 18 weeks old.

The child was delivered but survived just four hours.

On charges of domestic violence against a pregnant woman, child endangering and felony assault Fielding was given 11 months in prison, with three years of probation.

