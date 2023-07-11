2 Strong 4 Bullies
Captured: Cleveland accused drug dealer caught, but it’s not even the worst of his past

George Fielding was a fugitive on the run facing drug charges. In his past, he pleaded guilty to beating a pregnant woman with a purse causing the baby to be born at 18 weeks. The child survived just four hours.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In May, George Fielding was featured on Cleveland 19′s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted, and because of a direct tip to Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County he’s now back behind bars.

Fielding had a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly trying to deal methamphetamine in a school zone which increases the possible penalty back in November of 2022.

When he was arrested he had with him meth, two digital scales and a cell phone used to traffic the drug.

Fielding has a dark criminal past which includes a 2013 guilty plea for domestic violence, in which he beat a pregnant woman with her purse.

That attack induced a premature labor of the baby at just 18 weeks old.

The child was delivered but survived just four hours.

On charges of domestic violence against a pregnant woman, child endangering and felony assault Fielding was given 11 months in prison, with three years of probation.

