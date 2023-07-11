2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavs maul Memphis, improve to 3-0 in summer league

Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022(Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emoni Bates scored 21 points and Sam Merrill hit eight 3-pointers, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 100-77 blowout win over Memphis Monday night.

Merrill had a team-high 27 points.

Bates, the 2nd-round pick from Eastern Michigan, hit 5 of 8 from three-point range.

Current Cavs stars Donovan Mitchell and Donovan Garland were in attendance with new acquisition Max Strus.

Cleveland improves to 3-0 and will next face Chicago on Thursday.

