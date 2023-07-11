Cavs maul Memphis, improve to 3-0 in summer league

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emoni Bates scored 21 points and Sam Merrill hit eight 3-pointers, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 100-77 blowout win over Memphis Monday night.

Merrill had a team-high 27 points.

SAM MERRILL IS ON FIRE 🔥



The Cavs guard hits his 8th three of the game on ESPNews! #NBA2KSummerLeague pic.twitter.com/XHbCTmZyfJ — NBA (@NBA) July 10, 2023

Bates, the 2nd-round pick from Eastern Michigan, hit 5 of 8 from three-point range.

Emoni Bates has been impressive so far at NBA Summer League 👀 @BatesEmoni pic.twitter.com/Piyf6jxfhf — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) July 10, 2023

Current Cavs stars Donovan Mitchell and Donovan Garland were in attendance with new acquisition Max Strus.

Cleveland improves to 3-0 and will next face Chicago on Thursday.

