Cleveland man describes moments gunman opens fire on downtown street, grazes his foreign coworker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who opened fire at a crowd of people in Cleveland’s warehouse district early Sunday morning is still on the run.

19 News spoke with a man whose colleague was injured in the mass shooting.

The victim is from Poland and Saturday was his first day in the United States.

His American colleague, Chris Messina, said some of his coworkers came to Cleveland to train with his company so he took them out for drinks at Barley House Saturday night.

He never expected one of his colleagues would end up leaving in an ambulance.

“The poor guys from Poland though, they came here and the first 24 hours they wanted to experience America and they went to a baseball game, they went to the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame, and they experienced a mass shooting,” Messina said. “Welcome to America!”

New surveillance video from West 6th Street shows the terrifying moment a man starts firing at a group of people around 2:30 Sunday morning. In the video, you can see the crowd running for cover.

“We just started walking out and onto the sidewalk when you know we started hearing bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang like 20 bangs but the first couple I mean the first thought was hey that’s fireworks and after a while it was obviously not fireworks,” Messina said. “Everybody just kind of froze and scattered and all that. One of the guys from Poland was actually hit in the thigh so after all that stopped after 15 seconds. Everybody started coming out a little bit at a time and then of course there was people all over the sidewalk it was horrible and pretty disturbing.”

Messina said his 39-year-old Polish colleague was grazed by a bullet.

“First thing I noticed was he had a hole in his pants and then he’s like oh I’m bleeding and he was obviously probably the least of the 9,” Messina said. “He was grazed so we did ride to Metro together and he was seen by a doctor.”

Messina said to him, the shooting felt random.

“Of course, nobody knows really what happened right, I didn’t see the shooter but where I stepped by and took cover, I felt like the shots were coming this way down the sidewalk,” Messina recalled. “Nobody shot into the bar like everything was here on the sidewalk. I would say somebody was there and he just decided to spend 10 seconds and empty 20 rounds into a crowd of people and take off, so I mean that’s about as random as it gets.”

19 News spoke with the police chief, and he said they have some very promising leads in this case.

He said they’ve been going through surveillance footage and following up on lots of different tips and he’s hopeful they will have the shooter in custody soon.

Cleveland Police is asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 216-623-5318. Tips can also be made anonymously to Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, with a reward of up to $5,000 available.

