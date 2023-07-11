2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police, city officials, FOP begin meetings to discuss ways to keep, hire more officers

Cleveland Division of Police
Cleveland Division of Police(Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland city officials, representatives from the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #8 and the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association (CPPA) will begin meeting Wednesday to discuss ways they can improve police retention, recruitment, and deployment.

The group will meet in several closed door sessions, before presenting their findings to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The announcement of the City of Cleveland Public Safety Summit comes days after a mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.

A total of nine people were shot on W. 6th Street around 2:30 a.m. on July 9. All nine were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. Their names and conditions have not been released.

The gunman remains on the loose.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, FOP President Capt. Jim O’Malley and CPPA President Detective Jeff Follmer, and members of their teams, will all meet together under the guidance of Jack Buettner.

Buettner served as the former Director of Federal Mediation and Conciliation Field Operations for the United States from 2009-2012 and worked as a Federal Mediator for 40 years.

