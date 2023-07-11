2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police search for owner of cow found running around the city

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cow rescued by Cleveland police Monday evening is being taken care of while officers wait for the owners to come forward.

“We want to make one thing VERY clear, we here in the Fourth District will NOT tolerate animal neglect or abuse. This sweet baby was given food, water and lots of love. Although she (or he?) is a little scared, she has a good blue family taking care of her. If you know any information of who the owners are, please call 216-621-1234,” posted Cleveland Fourth District Police on Facebook.

The animal was first spotted around 7 p.m. Monday on Superior Road in East Cleveland.

After making its way into Cleveland, Cleveland police officers were able to corner the animal in a yard at E. 123rd Street and Oakland Avenue around 9 p.m.

Just before 10 p.m., officers put the cow into the Cleveland Police Mounted Unit trailer that had been sent to the scene.

The cow, named Punch, according to an ear tag, was then taken back to the police barn.

‘Mooove over!’ Cow spotted strutting down East Cleveland to Cleveland streets
‘Mooove over!’ Cow spotted strutting down East Cleveland to Cleveland streets(Cleveland Police)
‘Mooove over!’ Cow spotted strutting down East Cleveland to Cleveland streets
‘Mooove over!’ Cow spotted strutting down East Cleveland to Cleveland streets(Cleveland Police, @capt.fake on Instagram)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Dr. C. Michael Robinson
Akron Public Schools introduces their new superintendent
The Independence Fire Department has implemented a baby safe haven for mothers in crisis to...
Independence Fire Department implements Baby Safe Haven program
A two-vehicle car crash in Lake County sent 10 people to the hospital early Tuesday morning...
2-car accident in Lake County sends 10 to hospital, 2 life flighted for serious injuries
The Mahoning County Dog Warden is looking for the owner of a dog they say was found tied up to...
Dog left tied to train tracks in Youngstown, saved by business owner