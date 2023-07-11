Cleveland police search for owner of cow found running around the city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cow rescued by Cleveland police Monday evening is being taken care of while officers wait for the owners to come forward.

“We want to make one thing VERY clear, we here in the Fourth District will NOT tolerate animal neglect or abuse. This sweet baby was given food, water and lots of love. Although she (or he?) is a little scared, she has a good blue family taking care of her. If you know any information of who the owners are, please call 216-621-1234,” posted Cleveland Fourth District Police on Facebook.

The animal was first spotted around 7 p.m. Monday on Superior Road in East Cleveland.

After making its way into Cleveland, Cleveland police officers were able to corner the animal in a yard at E. 123rd Street and Oakland Avenue around 9 p.m.

Just before 10 p.m., officers put the cow into the Cleveland Police Mounted Unit trailer that had been sent to the scene.

The cow, named Punch, according to an ear tag, was then taken back to the police barn.

