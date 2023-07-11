2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Police union responds to Mayor Bibb’s claims of action after mass shooting

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said live on Cleveland 19 on Monday, he is set to announce changes or incentives to help the city in its pursuit of more police applicants and transfers.

Bibb was vague in the details but said an announcement would be coming today.

As of yet, nothing has been announced by Bibb or his office.

Cleveland, like many cities across the country, is battling to find people for the open positions.

In 2021 and 2022 the city of Cleveland lost nearly 400 officers to resignations, retirements or transfers to other departments.

Related: Cleveland Police lost nearly 390 officers over two years, struggle to recruit new ones

In the early morning hours of Sunday, as the bars let out on West 6th in the downtown Warehouse District, a suspect fired shots into a crowd of people standing on the sidewalk.

Nine people were shot, and all survived.

Bibb and Police Chief Wayne Drummond have pointed out several times since the shooting, vacant police positions were not to blame and in fact there was a full detail of officers working West 6th on Sunday.

This afternoon Jeff Follmer, the President of the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association held a live conversation with Cleveland 19 about the Mayor’s current plan, and what’s being done to fight gun violence in Cleveland.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

