Cleveland postal worker warns against using blue mailboxes due to ongoing theft issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mail carrier posted a stern warning on Facebook Monday, urging people in the Tremont neighborhood to avoid using the blue community mailboxes due to the threat of stolen letters.

The post was written in a community Facebook group.

“Do not use the blue mailboxes in Tremont for outgoing mail!” the self-identifying postal worker wrote. “Keys have been stolen from carriers and someone may have access to the boxes.”

It’s unclear if the message was prompted by a recent theft or robbery of a mail carrier, but the USPS has acknowledged such incidents have occurred.

According to a news release issued by the United States Postal Service (USPS) in May, 412 letter carriers were robbed on the job during the 2022 fiscal year, with another 305 reported during the first half of the 2023 fiscal year.

Additionally, more than 38,000 thefts were reported from mail receptacles in 2022, with more than 25,000 during the first half of 2023.

19 News obtained bodycam footage from Cleveland police, detailing their interview with a mail carrier who reported being held up at gunpoint in November of 2022.

“He was running up on me and said ‘don’t run,’ pulled the gun out and said ‘give me the keys.’ And then I saw the gun and I stuck my hand in my pocket. I thought he was about to shoot me and that’s when I threw the keys at him,” the postal worker told police.

The USPS and the Postal Inspection Service briefed members of U.S. Congress in May to outline new safety and security measures.

They said the goal is to reduce letter carrier robberies and mail theft by adding 12,000 high security blue collection boxes that they say are harder to access for criminals.

The agencies also announced 49,000 electronic locks will replace the traditional key locks on blue boxes in the country’s hardest hit areas.

“As crime rises, so do the threats against our public servants,” said Postmaster General and Chief Executive Officer Louis DeJoy. “The men and women of the Postal Service are walking our nation’s streets every day to fulfil our mission of delivering mail and packages to the American people. Every Postal employee deserves to work in safety and to be free from targeting by criminals seeking to access the public’s mail.”

“We’re doubling down on our efforts to protect our Postal employees and the security of the mail. We are hardening targets – both physical and digital – to make them less desirable to thieves and working with our law enforcement partners to bring perpetrators to justice,” said Postal Inspection Service Chief Gary Barksdale.

In the meantime, the USPS urges people to drop sensitive and valuable mail off inside their local post office, or hand it directly to their carrier.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.