Dog left tied to train tracks in Youngstown, saved by business owner

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mahoning County Dog Warden is looking for the owner of a dog they say was found tied up to a set of train tracks.

Officials say the dog was tied to the train tracks at East Florida Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

A business owner across the street found the dog around 11:30 a.m..

Security footage of the people tying the dog to the tracks was provided to the warden by the business owner.

If you recognize this dog or the individuals in the video please call 330-740-2205 or email ssabol@mahoningcountyoh.gov.

