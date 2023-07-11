Drug Take Back Day at Broadview Heights Discount Drug Mart

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Discount Drug Mart and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District are working together to get unused drugs disposed of properly, so they don’t end up in the wrong hands or in the water system.

According to officials, most abused prescription drugs come from family and friends.

The next Drug Take Back Day is July 12 at the Discount Drug Mart store in Broadview Heights, 9318 Broadview Rd.

If you miss the one on July 12, you can go to the Cleveland store at 4170 Fulton Rd. on Aug. 2 or the Independence store at 6160 Brecksville Rd. on Sept. 6.

All Drug Take Back Days take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

