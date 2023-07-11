2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Elyria police search for parents/guardians of found child

Found child in Elyria
Found child in Elyria((Source: Elyria police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for help in locating the parents/guardians of a found child.

The little boy, who is believed to be around 4, was located in the area of West Avenue and Earl Ct. around noon Tuesday.

He goes by the name Anthony, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria police at 440-323-3302.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

C.P.P.A President Jeff Follmer (interview)
Cleveland Police union responds to Mayor Bibb’s claims of action after mass shooting
Dr. C. Michael Robinson
Akron Public Schools introduces their new superintendent
The Independence Fire Department has implemented a baby safe haven for mothers in crisis to...
Independence Fire Department implements Baby Safe Haven program
Cow found in Cleveland
Cleveland police search for owner of cow found running around the city