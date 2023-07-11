Elyria police search for parents/guardians of found child

LOAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are asking for help in locating the parents/guardians of a found child.

The little boy, who is believed to be around 4, was located in the area of West Avenue and Earl Ct. around noon Tuesday.

He goes by the name Anthony, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elyria police at 440-323-3302.

