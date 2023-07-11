Geneva police chief speaks out after deadly shooting shocked the community

GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - Geneva Police Chief John Camper spoke out for the first time Tuesday since this weekend’s deadly shooting.

Chief Camper said a man was killed around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 at the intersection of East Tibbetts and Sherman Streets.

Witnesses told 19 News a pizza delivery driver shot and killed Matthew Lambert, a father of three.

At this time, no charges have been filed in connection with the shooting.

Chief Camper said he is not ruling anything out and at this time the investigation is still ongoing.

“We’re trying to put the picture of what happened in greater focus. Once we do that we will send the case over to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office, and they’ll determine what charges are appropriate,” said Chief Camper.

Witnesses told 19 News it all started when the pizza delivery driver sped down their street.

Matthew Lambert’s father, Taz Lambert, told 19 News he hopes whoever did this will be held responsible.

“My son was wrongfully killed,” said Taz Lambert.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call the Geneva Police Department at 440-466-1111.

