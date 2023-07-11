Group bursts through doors of Cleveland MetroHealth facility hours after mass shooting (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Just hours after a mass shooting in downtown Cleveland, MetroHealth police said a group of about 10 people burst through the doors of the Critical Care Pavilion fighting.

According to police on scene, around 5:17 a.m. the group ran through the entrance punching a man in his face and body.

Officers attempted to stop the fight, pulling the victim away from the rest of the group.

During the fight, metal detectors at the entrance were knocked to the ground.

An officer showed his taser and told the victim to get on the ground, which he complied with, while the rest of the group left the property.

Officers were not able to identify the other members of the group.

