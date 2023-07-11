Independence Fire Department implements Baby Safe Haven program

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - According to latest data from the National Safe Haven Alliance, 19 babies across the country have been illegally abandoned this year alone.

Independence Fire is one of the most recent departments to declare as a Baby Safe Haven, in hopes to prevent those numbers from rising.

Independence Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wheeler said parents who may struggle properly raising their child can safely drop a baby 30 days or younger off at their station, no questions asked.

“If they feel that they can’t properly care for the baby. It gives them an alternative that they may not have realized,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler tells 19 News once the child is handed over to firefighters or paramedics, the next step is medical care and then the Ohio department of Child and Family Services for adoption.

“They are placed with families that are willing to adopt the child and most likely will never leave that family” said Heather Burner with National Safe Haven Alliance.

Burner said between January and June this year, 16 babies have died from illegal abandonment.

In May, a Shaker-Buckeye Grandmother found two infants dead.

According to a report, her 16-year-old daughter threw them in the trash after giving birth days prior.

“The importance of the safe haven law is that it allows parents safe option, instead of putting their baby in a dumpster, or a garbage can, or a field,” said Burner.

Wheeler said parents will not be prosecuted unless there are signs of abuse.

